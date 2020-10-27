Tennessee 8th District U.S. Congressman David Kustoff has announced his law and order coalition, that includes over 30 members of West Tennessee law enforcement.

The Shelby County Republican said he was honored to have the endorsement of so many outstanding members of the law enforcement community in West Tennessee.

Congressman Kustoff said he has always worked alongside law enforcement officials to fight violent crime and to keep drugs out of local communities.

During his time in Congress, Congressman Kustoff took the lead to re-introduce the Restoring Armed Career Criminal Act, signed the Heritage Action Foundation’s Police Pledge, introduced the STEER Act to help law enforcement crack down on counterfeit pill makers, and has led the charge on dozens of other pro-law enforcement legislation.

Included in the Law and Order Coalition is Obion County Sheriff Karl Jackson, Lake County Sheriff Brian Avery, Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas, Dyer County Sheriff Jeff Box, Carroll County Sheriff Andy Dickson and 27th Judicial District Attorney Tommy Thomas.