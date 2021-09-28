Congressman Kustoff at Ceremony to Rename Henning Post Office

Tennessee 8th District U.S. Congressman David Kustoff will be at a ceremony in Henning on Tuesday morning.

Congressman Kustoff, and members of the United States Postal Service, will host the ceremony to rename the Henning Post Office in honor of Paula Croom Robinson and Judy Spray.

Ms. Robinson and Ms. Spray were murdered during an attempted robbery at the Post office on the morning of October 18th of 2010.

Ms. Robinson was a Sales and Service Associate, while Ms. Spray was a Rural Carrier for Henning.

The renaming of the postal building is through an Act of Congress, which was declared on December 21st of 2020.

The bill to rename the building was introduced by Congressman Kustoff.

With family members expected to be in attendance, a commemorative plaque will be unveiled and later displayed in the postal lobby to mark the occasion.