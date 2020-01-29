Tennessee 8th District U.S. Congressman David Kustoff took part in a White House event on Tuesday.

Congressman Kustoff was on hand for President Trump’s unveiling of his “Peace to Prosperity” plan for the Middle East.

The event included Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

This plan is a vision for peace, that seeks to achieve mutual recognition of the State of Israel as the state of the Jewish people, as well as a future State for the Palestinian people.

Following the ceremony, Congressman Kustoff said President Trump has taken a historic initiative, and brokered a peace plan for that part of the world.

The Congressman said the plan also offers precise and technical solutions for a two-state solution for the Israelis and Palestinians, while ensuring that Jerusalem will remain the capital of Israel.