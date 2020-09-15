Tennessee 8th District U.S. Congressman David Kustoff was part of the historic signing of the Abraham Accords at the White House on Tuesday.

Congressman Kustoff joined President Donald Trump for the signing of the peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, as well as Bahrain.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News following the signing agreement, Congressman Kustoff explained what the agreement means to that portion of the world. (AUDIO)

Congressman Kustoff explained the atmosphere of the historic event at the White House.(AUDIO)

Congressman Kustoff said he considered it an unforgettable moment personally, and hoped that more nations will join in on the peace agreement.