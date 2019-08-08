Tennessee U.S. Congressman David Kustoff recently hosted an opioid roundtable discussion in Memphis to better understand the epidemic.

Joining Congressman Kustoff was U.S. Attorney Mike Dunavant, Union City pharmacist Jason Kizer, High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Director Brian Chambers, 25th Judicial District Attorney Mark Davidson, and 25th Judicial District Drug Task Force member John Thompson.

The group discussed community and law enforcement resources to help combat the opioid epidemic, along with the role of doctors and pharmacists in helping their patients.

The conversation also included discussion on a new non-opioid related medication for people in hospitals experiencing pain.

In 2017 in Tennessee, there were 1,269 recorded overdose related deaths.