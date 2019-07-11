Tennessee 8th District U.S. Congressman David Kustoff is being approached to run for the U.S. Senate in 2020.

Congressman Kustoff released a statement saying he has received some encouragement to seek a Senate seat.

In the statement, Kustoff said he looks forward to talking with people about ways to better serve the state.

Communications Director Kate Kelly told Thunderbolt News that at this time, Congressman Kustoff has made no commitment to a Senate run.

Former Governor Bill Haslam announced that he would not seek a Senate seat, along with the same announcement from Diane Black.

The open seat will come upon the retirement of Senator Lamar Alexander, who has mentioned Haslam and Bill Hagerty as the most obvious choices.

Hagerty is currently serving as the U.S. Ambassador to Japan.