Tennessee U.S. Congressman David Kustoff will have his mobile office in the area today.

The mobile office hours are to allow local residents the opportunity to meet with staff members on multiple issues.

Congressman Kustoff says he encourages anyone who may be having trouble with a federal agency, to use the mobile office for assistance.

This morning from 9:00 until 11:00, constituents in Weakley County can come to the Commission Room of the Courthouse in Dresden, and those in Lake County can come to the Courthouse in Tiptonville.

Obion County residents can use the mobile office from 1:00 until 3:00 this afternoon at the County Mayor’s Office.