Following the impeachment vote of President Donald Trump, Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, dropped a bombshell concerning the approved articles.

During a press conference Wednesday night, Speaker Pelosi said she would now hold the House articles of impeachment, instead of sending them on to a trial in the Republican led U.S. Senate.

During an interview with Thunderbolt News on Thursday, Tennessee 8th District U.S. Congressman David Kustoff, was asked his thoughts on the Speakers surprise announcement.

Congressman Kustoff was then asked how long the process of delivering the articles for a Senate trial could be stalled.

The Shelby County Republican called the atmosphere “toxic” in Washington among lawmakers, and said the majority of Americans are “tired” of the entire impeachment proceedings.