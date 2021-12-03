Congressman Kustoff Pays Tribute to Outgoing Dyersburg State President

Tennessee 8th District U.S. Congressman David Kustoff paid tribute to a historical state educator on Thursday.

In a speech on the U.S. House floor in Washington, Congressman Kustoff recognized the retirement and contributions of Dyersburg State Community College President Karen Bowyer.

Congressman Kustoff told Thunderbolt News that President Bowyer has been a tremendous asset to all of West Tennessee.(AUDIO)

President Bowyer is leaving Dyersburg State after 37 years of service.