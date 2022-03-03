Congressman Kustoff Questions Federal Reserve Chairman About Inflation

Tennessee 8th District U.S. Congressman David Kustoff took part in a hearing at the Capitol on Wednesday, concerning monetary policy and the State of the Economy.

During the hearing, Congressman Kustoff addressed questions to Jerome Powell, the acting Chairman of the Federal Reserve.

During questioning, Congressman Kustoff used a conversation with a Tennessee constituent to ask Chairman Powell about inflation.(AUDIO)

During his allotted time, Congressman Kustoff also asked about concerns of a Russian cyber-attack on banking institutions.(AUDIO)

The hearing was conducted by the House Financial Services Committee, in which Congressman Kustoff is a member.