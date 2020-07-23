Tennessee 8th District U.S. Congressman David Kustoff says the coin shortage at local businesses is only short term.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News on Wednesday, Congress Kustoff said the issue was recently addressed during his House Financial Services Committee meeting.

Kustoff said Chairman Powell has begun the process of correcting the problem.

The Shelby County Republican also said the chances of the United States becoming a “cashless society” are highly unlikely, despite the growing use of debit and credit cards by consumers.