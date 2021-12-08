Congressman Kustoff Says Country Must Adapt to Life with COVID Virus

Tennessee 8th District Congressman David Kustoff says he anticipates life with COVID-19 to continue in the coming years.

Following the latest discovery of the Omicron variant in parts of South Africa, President Joe Biden eliminated travel into the United States from that region.

Now, 19 states in the United States have confirmed cases.

When asked about the new variant, Congressman Kustoff told Thunderbolt News that individuals must continue with their daily routines.(AUDIO)

Medical reports indicate the Omicron variant is very contagious, with mainly flu-like symptoms such as fever, body aches and a dry cough.

Currently, no cases of the new virus have been detected in Tennessee or Kentucky.