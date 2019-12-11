Tennessee U.S. Congressman David Kustoff said the recent impeachment inquiries against President Trump have been disgraceful to the country.

After two articles of impeachment were presented on Tuesday by Democratic leaders, Congressman Kustoff told Thunderbolt News the President has not committed any impeachable offenses.

With an impeachment vote headed to the House of Representatives possibly next week, Congressman Kustoff was asked his thoughts on party line voting.

If a House vote to impeach is reached, the U.S. Senate will then take up the removal of the President from office.

Congressman Kustoff said he does not foresee the votes for this action.

The House Judiciary Committee may possibly vote today or Thursday to accept the articles of impeachment, which will then lead to the full House vote next week.