Tennessee 8th District Congressman David Kustoff says he feels Judge Brett Kavanaugh will be voted as a Supreme Court Justice.

During a visit in Union City this morning, Congressman Kustoff spoke with Thunderbolt News about Judge Kavanaugh and the comments he has received from constituents.

Congressman Kustoff was asked to speculate on the deciding vote, which is expected to take place sometime on Saturday.

The Senate did vote 51-49 this morning to advance Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation vote.

During the vote, West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin voted “yes” to move the vote forward, while Alaska Republican Lisa Murkowski cast a “no” vote on moving forward.

Republican Senator’s Susan Collins and Jeff Flake, who were undecided votes on the confirmation, did cast “yes” votes today.

