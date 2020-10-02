Tennessee 8th District U.S. Congressman David Kustoff said the fallout from the first Presidential Debate will probably have no significance on the upcoming election.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News from Washington, Congressman Kustoff said most people already know who they are voting for. (AUDIO)

The Shelby County Republican was also asked about Governor Bill Lee’s decision this week to cancel all restrictions on businesses, along with eliminating restrictions on crowd gatherings. (AUDIO)

Congressman Kustoff said he was really pleased that data shows the coronavirus now trending in the right direction, with fewer hospitalizations and intensive care patients.