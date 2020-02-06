Tennessee 8th District U.S. Congressman David Kustoff was a guest speaker at the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday morning.

Congressman Kustoff spoke alongside of President Donald Trump at the Hilton International Ballroom in Washington.

With approximately 3,500 people in attendance, Congressman Kustoff began with an explanation of the scripture he would read.

Following his reading, the Tennessee Republican ended with a blessing to those in the room.

The National Prayer Breakfast has been held since 1953, and is hosted by the United States Congress.