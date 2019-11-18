Tennessee 8th District Congressman David Kustoff says the ongoing impeachment inquiry hearings are taking away from the business of the country.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, Congressman Kustoff said the hearings are a Democratic continuation of attempts to remove President Trump.

The Shelby County Republican said there are major pieces of legislation that are now on hold due to another process against the President.

Despite the time and witnesses used in the inquiry, Congressman Kustoff says it is Washington knowledge that President Trump will not be removed from office.

At this point of the inquiry hearing, three witnesses have been called to testify before the committee.