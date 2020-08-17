Tennessee 8th District U.S. Congressman David Kustoff spoke during Friday’s Obion County Commission meeting.

Congressman Kustoff started his day with a breakfast in Troy, where he spoke with local residents about COVID-19, the stalled stimulus package and unemployment benefits.

During his stop in Union City, the Shelby County Republican talked with Commissioners about governing during the pandemic.

Congressman Kustoff also offered his appreciation to those working for the betterment of the county.

During his stop in Obion County, Kustoff also visited elected officials in the courthouse.