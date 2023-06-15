Congressman Kustoff statement regarding passports

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman David Kustoff (R-TN) released a statement Thursday regarding passport renewals for families in the Eighth Congressional District:

“I encourage all West Tennesseans to apply for your passport as soon as possible, or at least six months before your travel date. Even expedited passports still take up to nine weeks to be delivered,” said Congressman Kustoff. “Please check if your passport has expired as soon as possible to ensure ample time to renew. Adult passports expire every 10 years, and children passports expire every five years. If you are experiencing any additional issues please reach out to my office, my team stands ready to help.”

According to the State Department, routine processing times to renew a passport take up to 13 weeks and expedited up to nine weeks.

Mailing times are not included in processing times.

The total time to get your passport includes both processing and mailing times.

It may take up to two weeks for applications to arrive by mail at a passport agency or center, and up to two weeks for you to receive a completed passport in the mail after we print it.

Consider the total time it will take to receive your passport when you are booking travel.