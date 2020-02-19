8th District Tennessee U.S. Congressman David Kustoff was in Union City on Tuesday.

The Shelby County Republican was a guest at a roundtable event at the Obion County Chamber of Commerce.

Economic Development CEO Lindsay Frilling said she was always appreciative of Congressman Kustoff’s visits to discuss local issues.

Congressman Kustoff told Thunderbolt News that his time within the district, allows him to better serve the people of West Tennessee.

The roundtable discussion included a federal update from the Congressman, then shifted to local issues such as the I-69 project and the recruitment of workers to fill open jobs.