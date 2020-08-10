Tennessee 8th District Congressman David Kustoff will visit food businesses in his district this week.

Today thru Friday, Congressman Kustoff will make stops at cafe’s, ice cream shops and diners to highlight those affected by the pandemic.

The Shelby County Republican will begin at locations in Gibson, Henry and Carroll County today, and will have breakfast in Memphis on Tuesday morning.

Stops in Crockett, Carroll and Madison County are scheduled on Wednesday, with two stops in Fayette and Haywood County on Thursday.

On Friday, Congressman Kustoff will begin his day with breakfast from 8:00 until 9:00 in Troy, followed by lunch from 11:30 until 12:30 in Dresden, and a stop for ice cream from 1:00 until 2:00 in Martin.