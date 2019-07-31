Tennessee 8th District U.S. Congressman David Kustoff has visited the southern border, to get a first hand look at the immigration crisis.

Congressman Kustoff has been in El Paso visiting with border officials, and hearing their stories pertaining to the humanitarian and security issues that are ongoing.

At the border crossing, the Shelby County Republican met with Customs and Border Patrol, saw the construction of the border wal, and was briefed by the Joint Task Force-North.

During his first day of tours and meetings, Congressman Kustoff called the number of people fleeing their homes to come to the United States as “staggering”.

In a released statement, Kustoff said he was more convinced that the border system was completely overwhelmed, adding that it was clear immigration officials do not have the means to properly secure the nation’s border.