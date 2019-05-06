8th District Congressman David Kustoff was in Union City on Friday.

Congressman Kustoff started his visit as the special guest speaker at the Union City Rotary Club.

During his stop in Union City, Congressman Kustoff spoke with Thunderbolt News, and was asked about the possible closure of the Mueller report.

With the latest reports showing the nations unemployment rate at a 49-year low, Congressman Kustoff spoke about the current economy.

While in Union City, the Shelby County Republican also visited at Discovery Park of America with CEO Scott Williams.