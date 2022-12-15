Congressman Kustoff’s Legislation Passes to Name Jackson Courthouse

Legislation to name the Courthouse in Jackson has passed the U.S. House of Representatives.

The legislation to honor Judge James D. Todd was first introduced on the House floor by Tennessee 8th District U.S. Congressman David Kustoff last December.(AUDIO)

Congressman Kustoff said the years of professional and personal service by Judge Todd prompted the legislative honor.(AUDIO)

Congressman Kustoff’s companion bill honoring Judge Todd was passed on unanimous consent in the United States Senate on November 30th, with passage by the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

The legislation now goes to the President for his signature.