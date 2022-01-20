Congressmen David Kustoff and James Comer Recognized for Pro-Life Stance

Tennessee 8th District U.S. Congressman David Kustoff, and Kentucky First District Congressman James Comer, have been honored for their pro-life positions in office.

The “Susan B. Anthony List National Pro-Life Scorecard” gave Congressman Kustoff and Congressman Comer an A-plus rating for their 2021 legislative record.

The rating is established from votes, co-sponsorships of legislation, letters, and other pro-life work during the 117th Congress.