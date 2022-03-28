March 28, 2022
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Construction Continues on…

Construction Continues on New Women’s Clinic in Union City

Construction Continues on New Women’s Clinic in Union City

Construction continues on the new Women’s Clinic in Union City. The new facility will sit at the sight of the former Doctor’s Clinic….(photo: Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

Considerable progress has been made on the new Women’s Clinic in Union City.

A ground breaking ceremony took place at the Reelfoot Avenue site on October 1st.

Baptist Memorial Hospital CEO Skipper Bondurant told Thunderbolt News about the status of the construction project.(AUDIO)

 

Bondurant said the new facility will be a tremendous asset to the community, with interest already being shown by a prospective tenant.(AUDIO)

 

A photo of the new Women’s Clinic construction site has been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.

Charles Choate

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology