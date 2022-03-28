Construction Continues on New Women’s Clinic in Union City

Considerable progress has been made on the new Women’s Clinic in Union City.

A ground breaking ceremony took place at the Reelfoot Avenue site on October 1st.

Baptist Memorial Hospital CEO Skipper Bondurant told Thunderbolt News about the status of the construction project.(AUDIO)

Bondurant said the new facility will be a tremendous asset to the community, with interest already being shown by a prospective tenant.(AUDIO)

A photo of the new Women’s Clinic construction site has been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.