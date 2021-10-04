Construction of New Women’s Health Center in Union City

A new Women’s Clinic is coming to Union City.

Officials with Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City, and the Baptist Medical Group, broke ground on a new 24,000 square foot facility on Friday.

A ceremony was held for the $10-million dollar project, which will be located on the Reelfoot Avenue property of the former Doctor’s Clinic.

Baptist Hospital CEO Skipper Bondurant told Thunderbolt News the opportunity for a new Woman’s Health Center was good for Union City and the surrounding area.(AUDIO)

Bondurant said he feels current and future patients at the Women’s Health Center will be pleased at the enhanced facility.(AUDIO)

Plans call for 12,000 square feet of the bottom floor to be dedicated to the OBGYN practice, while the top floor will be shelled out for additional medical services.