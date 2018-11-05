A few contested Weakley County municipal races are on tomorrow’s election ballot.

In Greenfield, six candidates, Mark Galey, Frank Gibson, Jan Johnson, Bobby Morris, Paul Richmond, and Thomas Tansil, Jr., are running for four alderman-at-large seats, including one being vacated by Troy Jones.

In Martin, incumbent mayor Randy Brundige is being challenged by David Harrison, while Dale Kendall, Robert Nunley, Tony Prince, and Scott Robbins, are running for the Ward 1 alderman’s seat being vacated by Rex Pate.

And for Sharon alderman-at-large, Don “Cardon” Edwards, James G. Roberts, and Ali Stalter, are running for two available seats being vacated by Jimmy Harris and Jason Plunk.

Other positions in the municipal elections in Dresden, Greenfield, Martin, and Sharon are unopposed.

