Contested Weakley County races on August 4th General Election ballot

Early voting for the August 4th General Election is underway with a few contested races in Weakley County.

One of the most notable races is for 27th Judicial District Attorney General between Republican Adam Nelson and Independent Colin Johnson.

Three candidates are running for Weakley County Sheriff: Republican Terry McDade and Independents David Andrews and Scott Watkins.

Another contested race is for Weakley County Circuit Court Clerk with Republican incumbent Courtney McMinn and Independent Jennifer Killebrew.

Three candidates are running for two seats for District 2 on the Weakley County Commission: Independent incumbent Eric Owen and Republicans Wade Cook and Marcus Hopper.

And in the alderman’s race in the Town of Gleason municipal election, incumbent Mike Bennett is opposed by James Thurman Hines.