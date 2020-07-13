A Correctional Officer at West Tennessee State Penitentiary is facing charging after attempting to introduce contraband into the facility in Henning.

Department of Corrections spokesperson Tylee Tracer says around 6:00 Sunday morning, the checkpoint officer on duty noticed that Officer Trayvon Lee had a strong odor of marijuana as he arrived for his shift.

Captain Clayton Taylor and Investigator Thomas Shell were notified and spoke to Officer Lee, and pat searched him at checkpoint and again at operations.

Lee denied smoking or possessing contraband and denied there were drugs in his car, however; he consented to a vehicle search, which revealed 13 ounces of marijuana and 10 ounces of tobacco in the trunk spare tire area and four other packages wrapped in black tape.

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Investigator Steven Coward was notified and arrived on the scene, where he examined the packages, and found two packages containing 10 ounces of tobacco and two packages containing 13 ounces of marijuana.

Tracer says Lee was arrested and charged with Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Facility and Possession of Schedule VI Drugs. He has also been terminated from employment from the correctional facility.