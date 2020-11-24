A contract employee is charged with introducing contraband into the West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning.

Department of Correction spokesperson Tylee Tracer says on October 23, WTSP officers found more than 60 grams of meth while searching an inmate’s cell, which agents later tracked back to contract food steward Sharmar Boyd.

Last Wednesday, when Boyd returned to WTSP, she was found in possession of several narcotics including one ounce of marijuana, ten Xanax bars, six grams of meth, 25 grams of an unidentified pink substance, and one gram of cocaine.

Boyd is being held in the Lauderdale County Jail on numerous drug charges and has been banned from state property.