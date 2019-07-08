A special called board meeting has been set for tonight by the Obion County School Board.

The meeting was called to address the contract of new Director of School’s, Tim Watkins.

Watkins was selected to fill the soon to be vacated position of current Director, Dr. Leah Watkins.

Ms. Watkins was recently chosen to take the same position with the Henry County School System, and will end her term in Obion County on July 15th.

Tim Watkins comes to Obion County after serving as the principal at McKenzie High School, and was selected from ten applications received for the position.

Tonight’s meeting will be held at the Obion County School Board Office at 6:30, and is open to the public.