Contractor Making Debris Removal Progress in Fulton County

A contractor for tornado debris clean-up in Fulton County is making progress.

The Texas company arrived in the Cayce community last week, and has made multiple pick-ups and removals from the damaged area.

Fulton County Judge-Executive Jim Martin said the correct process of hiring a company was essential in securing the FEMA funding.(AUDIO)

Judge Martin said the process has also included educating the public on how storm debris can be collected.(AUDIO)

Since arriving on the scene, Judge Martin said contractors are taking out about 3,000 cubic yards of debris per day on the first sweep.

At the end of this week, plans call for a pause in collection to allow new debris to be moved to the roadside.

A second and final sweep of the area will then take place.