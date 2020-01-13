A McKenzie man is charged with stealing over $6,000 dollars from the Greenfield Little General where he worked as the store manager.

38-year-old Richard Lee Soden was arrested by Greenfield Police Lieutenant Danny Smith after an investigation revealed that over the period of six months, Soden had changed the daily sales totals in the amount of $6,147 dollars.

Soden confessed to Lieutenant Smith that he did make the changes and falsified documents to cover the shortages.

Soden is charged with Theft over $2,500 Dollars and was released from the Weakley County Jail.