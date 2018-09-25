A Paducah man, who has twice served prison time for child abuse, has again been arrested on the charge.

Paducah police reports said 30 year old Dustin Gorham was arrested and charged with first degree criminal abuse of a child under 12-years old.

The charge came after police were called to a Paducah hospital emergency room, where a two-year old was brought in with fractures to her left tibia, right femur and skull.

Reports said the child’s mother was in the hospital after giving birth on Thursday, with the child left in the care of Gorham.

Police reports said Gorham indicated the child fell out of the bed, but hospital officials said the severity of the injuries could not have come from a fall.

In 2006, Gorham served two years and eight months in prison for second degree child abuse involving a seven-month old, and in 2016 served one year in prison on two counts of child abuse involving a five year old child.

His parole ended less than 10 months ago.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...