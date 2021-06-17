Convicted Dyersburg felon in possession of firearm found guilty

After a two-day trial, a federal jury has convicted a Dyersburg man for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph C. Murphy, Jr. says 31-year-old Carl Clarke was arrested in June 2018 after Dyersburg

Police officers found Clarke in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun. Clarke is a convicted felon, having previously been convicted of attempted aggravated robbery, burglary, and aggravated assault. As a result of his prior felony convictions, he is prohibited by federal law from possessing firearms or ammunition.

Clarke will be sentenced in September in Memphis federal court where, if found to be an Armed Career Criminal, he faces no less than 15 years imprisonment.