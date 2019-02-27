A convicted felon was discovered in possession of a firearm during a search of his residence.

Obion County Sheriff’s reports said a probation search was conducted at the home of 40 year old Cory Nicholson, of East Highway 22 in Union City.

During the search, officers discovered a .22-caliber revolver hidden under a bed, and .22-caliber ammunition in several locations of the home.

The report said Nicholson was actively on probation for the sale of a schedule 2 controlled substance, and arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.