A convicted felon will spend 12 years in federal prison on a firearm charge.

U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Michael Dunavant says 39-year-old Joseph Morris was sentenced Monday in Memphis federal court to 150 months in federal prison followed by three years supervised released for possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Morris was arrested in May 2018 after a search of his residence revealed over five and half grams of meth along with a loaded nine-millimeter handgun and drug paraphernalia.

Morris is a convicted felon, having been previously convicted of aggravated assault and a felony drug offense and was on parole until July 28, 2021.