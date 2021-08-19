Convicted Gibson County felon sentenced to over seven years in federal prison for meth charge

A Gibson County man will spend over seven years in federal prison on a meth charge.

Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph C. Murphy, Jr. says 42-year-old Dustin Via, of Medina, was sentenced in Jackson federal court to 92 months in prison followed by four years of supervised release for possession with the intent to distribute over five grams of actual methamphetamine.

In May 2019, Drug Task Force agents were serving Via with an arrest warrant at his home in Medina for a previous drug charge and found 34 grams of meth, a digital scale, and six ecstasy pills. Via also had $780 dollars on his person.

At the time, Via was on state probation for two felony meth convictions.