A Carroll County man will be granted a new trial in post-conviction relief of his 120-year sentence for raping and kidnapping his wife.

Circuit Judge Donald Parish issued the order for a review hearing tomorrow for Randy Cary of Cedar Grove.

In 2015, the Tennessee Court of Appeals upheld multiple criminal convictions and the 120-year sentence imposed by Judge Parish on Cary following a jury’s convicting Cary of especially aggravated rape, aggravated assault, and evading arrest stemming from an October 2012 episode involving his estranged wife.

During sentencing, Judge Parish imposed two sentences of 60 years on Cary and ordered them to be served consecutively.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...