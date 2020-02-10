Two indictments were handed down against a Union City man, who is a convicted violent sex offender.

The Obion County grand jury indicted 33 year old Jonathan Wayne Goodrum, on the counts of violation of the Tennessee sexual offender registry and violation of community supervision, according to information from the Obion County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

On December 17th of 2019, officers with the South Fulton Police Department conducted a home check, and found Goodrum alone and unsupervised with a child under the age of 13.

Goodrum was convicted of attempted rape in Carroll County in 2007 and received a sentence of 10 years in prison.

He was also required to have community supervision for life.

Goodrum will now face arraignment on the two charges in Obion County Circuit Court on Tuesday morning.