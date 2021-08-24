Cook promoted to FCTA Operations Manager

Fulton County Transit Authority’s new Operations Manager will rely on experience to become successful in her new post there.

“I am very happy to announce that beginning September 1, Rachel Cook will assume the role of FCTA Operations Manager,” said FCTA Executive Director Kenney Etherton. “Mrs. Cook has been a driver, dispatcher, Lead Dispatcher, and Dispatch/Scheduling Supervisor during her career here at FCTA. I feel her experience will be valuable to the operations of our organization.”

Cook became a FCTA Driver in April 2016. In 2017, she moved to the Dispatch office. Cook was named FCTA’s Lead Dispatcher on August 2, 2020. On May 23, 2021, she became Dispatch/Scheduling Supervisor.

The daughter of Teresa Decker, Cook is a graduate of Fulton City High School. Cook is also the wife of Brandon Cook. They have a son, Noah. The Cooks reside in Graves County.

“I am honored to be given the opportunity to take on a different side of FCTA,” Cook said. “I have always joked that one day I would run Fulton Transit, and with determination and some pretty long days, that is becoming more of a reality. I am anxious to see how much different this role will be in comparison to what I am used to doing. I am also excited to get to witness firsthand how Mr. Kenney keeps this place operating.”

Etherton, too, is excited about Cook taking on the new role at FCTA.

“Congratulations, again, to Mrs. Cook,” Etherton said. “I think she has a bright future with our organization.”

Cook joins the FCTA Leadership Team that consists of Etherton, Assistant Director Paul Maxwell, and Building and Grounds Maintenance Supervisor Chris Brown.

FCTA proudly serves Fulton, Hickman, Graves, and Carlisle Counties.