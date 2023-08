Two cooling centers will be open Thursday and Friday in Weakley County for citizens who need shelter from the excessive heat.

Weakley County EMA Director Ray Wiggington says First United Methodist Church on Main Street in Martin and the Personal Development Center on Highway 22 in Dresden will be open from 4:00 until 8:00 both days.

Actual temperatures are expected to be close to 100 Thursday and Friday with the heat index near 115.