Corey Sawyers to join Paul Tinkle on WCMT Sports HS football broadcasts

Thunderbolt Radio & Digital President and General Manager Paul Tinkle announced Monday that Corey Sawyers will be joining him in the press box for high school football beginning August 19 on WCMT Sports.

“Corey will be a great addition to our team, he understands the game and he loves football.” Tinkle said.

Sawyers is the preaching minister at the Martin (TN) Church of Christ and an adjunct instructor for Bear Valley Bible Institute in Denver, Colorado.

He grew up in Dresden and began preaching at age 15. He has served as a minister for churches in Tennessee and Colorado and has been in full-time ministry since 1998.

He and his wife, the former Melody Maness, of Greenfield, married in 1996, and have three sons: Garrett, Gordon, and Gannon. Sawyers holds a B.B.S. and an M.B.S. in Bible from Bear Valley.

In his free time, Sawyers enjoys hunting, fishing, cheering on the Vols, and watching the Andy Griffith Show. He likes smoking meat and eating banana pudding

Sawyers did play-by-play for Dresden High School football games in 1994. For eight years, he was on the Dresden High School “Chain Gang.” He was the Public Address Announcer for Greenfield High School basketball games and the football P.A. fill-in for ten years.

Sawyers looks forward to the upcoming high school football season and the opportunity to provide color commentary alongside Paul Tinkle.