The latest report from the United States Department of Agriculture indicates corn and soybean harvest lagging in Tennessee.

The report shows 86-percent of the states corn crop has now been harvested, which falls below the five year average of 95-percent for this time period.

As far as soybean harvest, reports indicate 44-percent of the crop now taken from the fields, well below the 60-percent five year average for the last week of October.

The latest USDA release also showed that Tennessee farmers have planted about half of their intended winter wheat crop at this time.