Corn Planting Almost Complete in Tennessee

Corn planting in the state of Tennessee is almost complete.

The latest report from the United States Department of Agriculture shows 98-percent of the crop now in the ground, with 92-percent already emerged.

The weekly USDA report said soybean planting had also slowed, as farmers get ready to harvest their winter wheat.

Producers will follow behind the wheat harvest with the double crop soybean planting.

As of this week, USDA reports indicate 73-percent of the states soybean crop has been planted.

As far as the condition report, 64-percent of the corn crop was rated as “good”, 62-percent of the soybeans received the “good” rating, and winter wheat had 54-percent as “good” and 23-percent as “excellent”.