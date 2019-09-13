Activities with Obion County CornFest will start on Saturday.

Events will begin with the Discovery Dash 5K and 10K Runs, starting with registration at 8:00 at Discovery Park.

The running events will take place on the Discovery Park grounds starting at 9:00.

Also on Saturday, the CornFest Beauty Pageants will be held from 9:00 until 2:00 at the Capitol Theater.

Girls from birth to age 21 will participate in categories such as Little Miss, Junior Miss, Teen Miss and Miss CornFest divisions.

Entry fee to participate is $35 the day of the pageants.