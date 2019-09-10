Activities with the Obion County CornFest will start this week.

On Saturday, the Discovery Dash 5K and 10K Runs will begin with registration at 8:00 at Discovery Park.

The running events will be held on the Discovery Park grounds starting at 9:00.

Also on Saturday, the CornFest Beauty Pageants will be held from 9:00 until 2:00 at the Capitol Theater.

Girls from birth to age 21 will be participating in categories such as Little Miss, Junior Miss, Teen Miss and Miss CornFest divisions.

Entry fee to participate is $25 by Thursday, and $35 the day of the pageants.