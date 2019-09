Two events are scheduled for both the Obion County CornFest and Twin Cities Banana Festival today.

At CornFest, a chalk art contest will take place at 3:30 at the Obion County Public Library, followed at 4:00 with a kids concert with Roger Day at the library.

At the Banana Festival, it will be judging day at two locations.

Judges will make choices at the school system for the “School Art Contest” and for selecting the winning entries of the “Photography Contest”.