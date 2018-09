A free concert will take place tonight as part of Obion County CornFest activities.

Alabama’s “Blackberry Breeze Band” will play at Discovery Park of America starting at 7:00.

The trio from Dadeville will be performing 80’s, 90’s and Classic Rock, along with Top-40 and Motown hits.

Gates for the CornFest show will open at 5:00, with Mandy Vixen and Gas Station Chicken playing on the Libation Station stage.

